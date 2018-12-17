Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 98.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 20,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 242 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11,000, down from 20,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 12.62 million shares traded or 1.84% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S 1Q TRADING REVENUE AFFECTED BY SEASONAL FACTORS, MAY DRIFT LOWER -CFO; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 2.4% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT TELLS INVESTORS IN LONDON THEY ARE WELL POSITIONED AS CHINA OPENS UP ITS ECONOMY FURTHER; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – FABEGE AB FABG.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 157 FROM SEK 145; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 5.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,292 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.59M, down from 41,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $175.63. About 2.88M shares traded or 39.20% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $220.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 85,162 shares to 92,589 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81M for 28.33 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. The insider Sieving Charles E sold $3.55 million. $267,206 worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by SCHUPP RUDY E. Pimentel Armando Jr sold 35,347 shares worth $6.39 million. Shares for $2.92M were sold by Silagy Eric E. 8,035 shares were sold by Kelliher Joseph T, worth $1.39 million on Monday, September 17. CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.32M worth of stock or 7,639 shares.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $97.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 850 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 6,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

