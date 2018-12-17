Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Superior Grp Of Companies Inc Com (SGC) by 56.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 23,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.28% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,091 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.22M, up from 41,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Superior Grp Of Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 19,082 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 26.84% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Other Operating Results in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c; 14/05/2018 – Superior Group of Companies CFO, COO Andy Demott Named CFO of the Year

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.96M, down from 56,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $192.82. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Superior Uniform Group had 3 analyst reports since August 30, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Barrington Research on Tuesday, August 30. Barrington Research maintained Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) on Monday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Season Showing Strong Revenue Momentum – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Heritage-Crystal (HCCI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “CEO of Pinellas uniform company gets 60 percent increase in pay package – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on March 21, 2018. More interesting news about Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Superior buys medical scrubs maker for $88M – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Uniform Group (SGC), Interview with Michael Benstock, CEO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2015.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $333.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcbc Hldgs Inc Com by 15,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bg Staffing Inc Com by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bbx Cap Corp New Cl A.

Since November 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $89,827 activity. 2,000 Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) shares with value of $36,500 were sold by Alpert Jordan M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 5 investors sold SGC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 1.94% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com accumulated 222,500 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc owns 5,732 shares. Wasatch Advisors holds 404,487 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Perritt Mngmt Incorporated holds 64,091 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has 100,730 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 13,721 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability holds 30,453 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Company holds 27,397 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 3,500 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 56,978 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Inc has invested 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Co owns 0% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) for 10,155 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 29,103 shares. 67,625 were accumulated by North Star.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Group Inc Incorporated owns 2,675 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harding Loevner LP holds 0.65% or 593,729 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Shelter Retirement Plan has invested 2.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,450 were accumulated by Weybosset Rech Mgmt Ltd. M Kraus And invested 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davis R M Inc holds 152,280 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.57% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,937 shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Federated Investors Pa holds 8,407 shares. The New York-based Matrix Asset has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mathes reported 13,288 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Camarda Fin Lc invested in 800 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. On Friday, October 26 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $184,500.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, July 26. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, July 13. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 30. Citigroup maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $191 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 25. As per Wednesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $216.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,932 shares to 93,932 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.