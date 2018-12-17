Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) had a decrease of 17.48% in short interest. CCNE’s SI was 85,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.48% from 103,000 shares previously. With 17,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s short sellers to cover CCNE’s short positions. The SI to Cnb Financial Corporation’s float is 0.6%. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 11,883 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 13.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 3.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 2,455 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 4.15%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 66,171 shares with $13.72 million value, up from 63,716 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $191.94. About 1.12M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention

More notable recent CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CNB Financial Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/10/2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank on Buffalo parent paid $1.3M to CEO Bower – Buffalo Business First” published on March 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Northern Trust for Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 24, 2017.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $109,352 activity. Shares for $1,349 were bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr. on Friday, September 14. 135 shares were bought by BOWER JOSEPH B JR, worth $4,003. $104,000 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) was bought by Straub Francis X III on Friday, November 23.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $376.48 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Amgen had 10 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by PiperJaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 27. Robert W. Baird maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, July 13 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $212 target.

