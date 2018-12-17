Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) had an increase of 41.42% in short interest. CPRX’s SI was 2.52M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 41.42% from 1.78M shares previously. With 1.91 million avg volume, 1 days are for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s short sellers to cover CPRX’s short positions. The SI to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 3.32%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has declined 43.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 11.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 11,000 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock declined 22.81%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 80,976 shares with $5.66 million value, down from 91,976 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $9.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $53.3. About 787,514 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 13 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, November 28.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalyst Pharma shares halted pending news – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Catalyst Pharma’s Firdapse for LEMS – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catalyst Pharma +3.4% as director buys 20,000 shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Catalyst (CPRX) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Sabre, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Renewable Energy Group, Luminex, Parker Drilling, and Apollo Endosurgery â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $241.44 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 8 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 48.82 million shares or 6.83% less from 52.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Venbio Select Advisor Limited holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 4.50 million shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 26,598 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Prudential Fin reported 220,403 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors invested in 0% or 236,901 shares. Moreover, Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 375,396 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 21,926 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68,237 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,442 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 989,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 12,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,182 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 167,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 445 shares.

Since December 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,000 activity. O’Keeffe Charles B had bought 20,000 shares worth $50,000 on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 123,081 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.22% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 7,727 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). National Pension stated it has 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kepos Limited Partnership accumulated 89,695 shares. Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust Com has invested 0.11% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Quantum Cap holds 0.28% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 11,200 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 7,318 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 6,922 shares. Rampart Investment Co Ltd Llc accumulated 9,662 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Keybank Association Oh reported 7,686 shares.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $92,429 activity. Kostelnik Robert J. sold $92,429 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 145.71% or $1.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. HFC’s profit will be $297.27 million for 7.75 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – Stockhouse” with publication date: December 14, 2018.