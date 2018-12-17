Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.90 million, down from 180,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $101.14. About 5.40M shares traded or 50.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 453.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 684,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 835,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.81 million, up from 150,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 1.01 million shares traded or 24.81% up from the average. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has declined 6.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold PDM shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 105.74 million shares or 2.41% less from 108.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 267,054 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 123,279 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 298,429 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Raymond James Incorporated accumulated 0% or 44,724 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Cap Management LP has invested 2.31% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 596,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 117,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 1.27M shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 255,388 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 26,612 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 226 shares or 0% of the stock. 5.35 million are held by Fmr Lc.

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s (PDM) CEO Don Miller on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Office anchors trade spaces in downtown Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Piedmont Promotes C. Brent Smith to President and Chief Investment Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Caterpillar pays quite a haul for Nashville finance HQ – Nashville Business Journal” published on January 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) CEO Don Miller on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $35,700 activity.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 171,907 shares to 700,894 shares, valued at $71.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 6,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,059 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Among 4 analysts covering Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had 20 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, January 22. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $16.50 target in Monday, December 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 7 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) earned “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 13. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 3 report. The stock of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, May 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72B and $13.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFRHF) by 140,186 shares to 11.64M shares, valued at $953.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PayPal Holdings vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Financial Stocks That Are Still Too Risky for Comfort – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Where McDonald’s reigns as most popular brand in 50 states – Chicago Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Lease approved for upscale travel lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53B for 14.13 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Janney Capital on Thursday, September 17 with “Buy”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. As per Tuesday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, January 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AXP in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wood given on Thursday, April 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 11 by Jefferies. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 9.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Pa stated it has 14,882 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd owns 5,438 shares. Howard Cap Management stated it has 4,967 shares. Artisan Prns Partnership invested in 5.01M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 31,587 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 4,195 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5.51 million shares. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 0.91% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,270 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 3.51% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Markel Corp owns 386,000 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 2,438 are owned by Beaumont Financial Prtn Lc. Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt Communication reported 7,445 shares. Element Cap Llc reported 53,661 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 9,209 shares.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. CAMPBELL JEFFREY C sold 9,000 shares worth $897,552. Another trade for 12,500 shares valued at $1.30M was sold by Squeri Stephen J.