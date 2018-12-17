Piermont Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 13.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piermont Capital Management Llc sold 15,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,990 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.04M, down from 115,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piermont Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 74,676 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 236.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 48,551 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.86 million, up from 14,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $357.35. About 4.16 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/05/2018 – 05/04 The Cable – Tesla, BOE & EM; 22/03/2018 – MOVE Guides Hires Susan Repo, Tesla’s Corporate Treasurer And VP of Finance, As Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: TESLA IS SAID TARGETING 2019 FOR MODEL Y US PROD: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Leaked email says Tesla may have huge burst of Model 3 production this week; 04/04/2018 – A US-China trade war could threaten Tesla most among automakers; 13/03/2018 – Volkswagen Vows to Overtake Tesla With World’s Largest Electric Car Fleet; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Halts Model 3 Production (Video); 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk tells employees Tesla will streamline management; 16/05/2018 – George Soros’ investment firm bought $35 million worth of Tesla bonds in the first quarter of 2018

Among 6 analysts covering Par Pacific (NYSEMKT:PARR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Par Pacific had 7 analyst reports since November 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global Securities given on Thursday, September 8. The stock of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Friday, May 20. The stock of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 18. The company was initiated on Friday, June 10 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, January 28. The rating was initiated by Mizuho on Thursday, October 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 23 by Miller Tabak.

Piermont Capital Management Llc, which manages about $208.82 million and $249.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4,660 shares to 25,860 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ARI) by 19,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnm Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 32.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PARR’s profit will be $16.52M for 10.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc (Put) by 89,500 shares to 65,100 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 237,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $296,548 activity. The insider Musk Kimbal sold $573,750. The insider RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 3,000 shares worth $1.02M. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $5.23 million. 3,500 shares were sold by Ahuja Deepak, worth $1.20 million. 29,844 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $10.00M were bought by Musk Elon.