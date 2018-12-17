Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 26.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 302,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 847,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.50 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 849,905 shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 18.56% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 11.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 15,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.63 million, up from 130,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 19.56 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 21 report. Macquarie Research maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Tuesday, February 16. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $14 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 29. BMO Capital Markets maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 17 to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron’s Stock May Fall To A New Low – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Sees Choppier Waters Ahead For Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Says To ‘Use Strength As A Selling Opportunity’ – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Ignore The Noise, And Keep Dreaming – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Negative News As Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pittenger Anderson reported 317 shares stake. Moreover, Platinum Inv Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 16,152 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.25% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.31M shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com reported 256,335 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Texas-based Ins Tx has invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Boston Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 7,805 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Natixis owns 203,510 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,235 shares. 9,636 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Credit Capital Investments Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 703,430 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). New York-based Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 0.32% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. Shares for $5.40M were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E on Monday, July 2.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,845 shares to 118,472 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 36,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,901 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold DNKN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 75.92 million shares or 5.91% less from 80.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 127,475 shares. Anderson Hoagland invested in 10,040 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Coastline stated it has 15,060 shares. 15 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Amarillo Bancshares reported 21,012 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Secor Advisors Lp reported 56,638 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Fiera Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 582,509 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Benin Mgmt stated it has 1.08% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 98,298 are held by Dana Advsrs. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 825 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,200 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,885 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 59,486 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,635 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $250.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $51.21M for 27.15 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dunkin Brands had 112 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 23 report. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Zacks upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) on Monday, September 7 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $73 target in Thursday, June 7 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of DNKN in report on Wednesday, January 4 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, October 2. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Nomura. On Tuesday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.