Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 84.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 306,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.54M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 2.95 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 73.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 23,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,473 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $601,000, down from 32,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 2.40M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc

Tnb Financial, which manages about $623.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20,880 shares to 33,221 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Reasons For Fed To Pause Rate Hikes – Cramer's Mad Money (11/20/18) – Seeking Alpha" on November 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: "4 Solar Stocks Poised to Surge in 2019 – Investorplace.com" published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Dividend Stock Analysis – American Electric Power Company, Inc. – Seeking Alpha" on September 25, 2018.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 12.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AEP’s profit will be $364.90 million for 26.14 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.80% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2.

More news for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “9 Policy Catalysts For Health Care Investors To Watch Before Year’s End – Benzinga” on November 25, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 16.03% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CAH’s profit will be $327.73M for 10.90 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.73% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $76.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 751,863 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $33.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.