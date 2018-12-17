Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 10.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 27,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,595 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.94M, down from 265,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 4.48 million shares traded or 76.16% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 6.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 8,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.53% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 125,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.14 million, down from 134,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 3.33 million shares traded or 38.36% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 19.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.75% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 157.69% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PAA’s profit will be $486.61 million for 8.31 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) – Yahoo Finance” on December 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Things Plains All American Pipeline’s Management Team Wants You to Know About Whatâ€™s Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,225 shares to 321,847 shares, valued at $24.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Among 30 analysts covering Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE:PAA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Plains All American Pipeline LP had 122 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 22 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by UBS. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of PAA in report on Tuesday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Seaport Global. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, October 10 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, August 7 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. SunTrust upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) on Monday, April 9 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 14,740 shares. 90,257 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Limited. Invesco Ltd owns 329,048 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 1.90 million shares. Fin Architects, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,308 shares. Fincl Advisers Llc holds 0.04% or 254,172 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Carroll Fin Assoc stated it has 1,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 10,480 shares in its portfolio. 14,365 were accumulated by First Advisors Lp. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 352,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 3.59 million shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Realty Income (NYSE:O), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Realty Income had 47 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of O in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 11 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, February 22. Wunderlich maintained the shares of O in report on Monday, October 31 with “Sell” rating. As per Friday, October 14, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, December 15 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, March 29. The rating was initiated by DA Davidson with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 23. The rating was initiated by BTIG Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 25. The stock of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Zacks.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “99th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Will Wayfair Stock Remain a Safety Play During Market Turbulence? – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 12, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income: Paying Full Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 2.63% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.76 per share. O’s profit will be $230.73M for 20.55 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold O shares while 168 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 194.59 million shares or 2.56% more from 189.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 2,319 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Security reported 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Netherlands-based Kempen Management Nv has invested 0.3% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Naples Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 16,295 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 59 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 69,400 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 365,066 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.2% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 378,822 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 34,389 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd holds 15,851 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 31,072 shares.