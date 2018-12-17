Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 14.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 64,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 371,351 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.92M, down from 436,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 1.05M shares traded or 17.03% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has declined 9.25% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $537M-$557M; 06/03/2018 Biohaven Enrolls First Patient In Phase 3 Clinical Trial To Evaluate Rimegepant Zydis® ODT In The Acute Treatment Of Migraine; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp (PAGP) by 14.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 150,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.70 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 1.05M shares traded. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has risen 3.53% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PAGP News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 13/03/2018 PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 20/04/2018 – Plains GP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Plains GP Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Capital Management Exits Position in Plains GP; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 17/05/2018 – Plains GP Class A 20.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/04/2018 – DJ Plains GP Holdings LP Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAGP); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.54, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.80 million shares or 6.84% more from 126.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp has 0.23% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 2.94M shares. Invesco Ltd has 1.81M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.08% or 67,715 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 56,669 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 4,658 were accumulated by Menta Cap Ltd Llc. Shapiro Lc has 0% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 111,100 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 10,864 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 110,815 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 2.60M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 92 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Prtnrs invested 0.09% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,650 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.01% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Llc stated it has 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 36,053 shares to 240,854 shares, valued at $19.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 281,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 822,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $47.97 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.24 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 GREISCH JOHN J bought $488,930 worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 13,000 shares. $94,089 worth of stock was sold by Fasman Steven L on Wednesday, June 20. $5.92 million worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was sold by Chiminski John R on Monday, October 1. 47,265 shares were sold by Littlejohns Barry, worth $1.97M. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Miyamoto Lance sold $277,313.

