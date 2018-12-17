Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 28.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 11,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,199 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.15M, up from 40,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 288,247 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 23.74% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 59.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 517,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 870,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.755. About 1.88 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has declined 8.17% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY NORTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS UP 1%, OR DOWN 3% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 25/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Avon Area Auction • Sunday, June 3; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $909,650 activity.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Confidence In Avon’s New CEO Drives DA Davidson Upgrade, Doubling Of Price Target (NYSE:AVP) – Benzinga” on September 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avon Products Inc. Is Finally Adapting To The 21st Century – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green Shoots At Avon – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avon: Not What It Used To Be – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jefferies Turns Neutral On Avon (NYSE:AVP), Awaits New CEO’s Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 27 investors sold AVP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 321.11 million shares or 4.73% less from 337.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Investec Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 10.03 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 12,800 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 920,877 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 8,434 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 0% or 138,883 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Clearbridge Investments holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank has 765,900 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.05% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Among 11 analysts covering Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Avon Products Inc. had 36 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Bank of America. Jefferies initiated the shares of AVP in report on Friday, June 3 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”. Jefferies maintained it with “Sell” rating and $1.75 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 24 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 8 with “Hold”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AVP in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 14 with “Hold”.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 13,476 shares to 41,667 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 279,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,653 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Among 6 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Plantronics had 22 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 2. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 24 by Northland Capital. Sidoti upgraded the shares of PLT in report on Thursday, March 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, May 4. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 1 by Sidoti. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60.0 target in Thursday, January 11 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 1 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Thursday, September 28. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 1.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “33 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “21 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics Announces Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.