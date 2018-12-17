Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 28.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 8,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,275 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21M, up from 28,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 16.67M shares traded or 50.95% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Simmons First Natl Corp (SFNC) by 46.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 94,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,077 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24M, down from 204,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Simmons First Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 343,400 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 5.32% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National Corporation Names Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Steve Massanelli As Investor; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.57; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Small-Cap Value Adds Simmons First; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 02/05/2018 – Simmons First National: Steve Massanelli Named Investor Relations Officer

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What’s next for Simmons Bank in SA after acquiring BankSNB – San Antonio Business Journal” on November 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “We Did The Math DGRO Can Go To $40 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for October 22, 2018 : AMTD, CDNS, ZION, ELS, BRO, LOGI, ACC, HXL, CR, SLM, SSB, SFNC – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for NVIDIA, Financial Institutions, Meta Financial Group, CBL & Associates Properties, Simmons First National, and Meredith â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Simmons First National had 28 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 3. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Stephens. Stephens upgraded the shares of SFNC in report on Friday, July 21 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, October 23. Raymond James downgraded the shares of SFNC in report on Wednesday, January 25 to “Underperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, January 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 5 by Raymond James. Wood maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, June 8 report.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.49 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $56.44 million for 10.25 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41,475 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.70, from 2.37 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold SFNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 55.33 million shares or 0.55% less from 55.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Fincl has 0.02% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) for 374,772 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 522 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 111,205 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 39,590 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 18,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Invest Ser Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 40,700 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 97,887 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 1.61 million shares. Teton Advsr Inc reported 0.04% stake. Laurion Cap LP holds 7,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 20,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 11,345 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 32,552 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $124.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 300,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 12, the company rating was upgraded by Griffin Securities. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 25 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SLB in report on Friday, September 4 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 29 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of SLB in report on Wednesday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Focus Stock” rating by Howard Weil given on Monday, October 19. As per Monday, April 25, the company rating was downgraded by Griffen Securities. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Credit Suisse.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. $482,480 worth of stock was bought by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Prices: This Exec’s Outlook Says This Downturn Will Be Short Lived – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Eagle, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Intuit, Novavax, Nvidia, Salesforce, Schlumberger and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Has Been Repriced For Low Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger – Third Quarter 2018 Analysis And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights G1 THERAPEUTICS, Schlumberger, Adient, Camping World, Nutanix, and CNH Industrial NV â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 0.63% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 9,850 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 109,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Ca reported 53,663 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.01% or 200,036 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,116 shares. Synovus invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc owns 42,559 shares. Adirondack reported 3,893 shares. Moreover, Pacific Global Investment Management has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 39,398 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd. Tru Department Mb Fin National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 488,246 are owned by Brown Advisory.