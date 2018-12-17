Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 82.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 1.87 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $110.61 million, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 362,763 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 60.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.22M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 3.90 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 8.84% more from 60.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 729 shares. Stifel Finance Corp invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 746,968 shares. Highland Cap Lp has invested 1.73% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.2% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 32,408 shares. Raymond James Services Incorporated reported 8,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Partner Inv Management LP owns 61,250 shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 315,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 15,000 are owned by Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability.

Among 7 analysts covering Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Portola Pharmaceuticals had 48 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 1. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 19 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, August 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, December 18. On Wednesday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, February 24, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80.0 target in Monday, January 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 8 report.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10.08 million activity.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.33 million shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $57.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 649,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Week Ahead In Biotech: ASH Presentations Pick Up Pace, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, IPOs (Dec. 2-8) – Benzinga” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals: Compelling Buyout Target – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portola: A Strong Earnings Report That Foretells Much More Fortunes – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NTAP, PTLA – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “2 Healthcare Stocks Making Volatile Moves – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 14 report. Barclays Capital downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Monday, July 30. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $32 target. Wood maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, April 12 report. Wedbush initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 11 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SYF in report on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36 target in Wednesday, May 4 report. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 22 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 23 by JMP Securities. On Tuesday, October 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.