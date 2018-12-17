Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (CRCM) by 8.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 144,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.89 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Care.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 240,363 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 11.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 32.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,558 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $330.25M, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 740,999 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has declined 13.71% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Enhancing Focus on Fast-Growing Premium Product Lines; 11/05/2018 – CTB: 5-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR OPERATING PROFIT OF 10% TO 14%; 30/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE SEES SECOND HALF OPER MARGIN 9%-11%; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire: Jones to Remain in Her Current Role Until a Successor Is Named and Transition Is Completed; 09/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Announces Planned Retirement Of CFO; 09/04/2018 – COOPER TIRE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Industry Demand to Improve in Back Half of Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CTB shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 53.97 million shares or 2.56% more from 52.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.00 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 23,157 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) or 497,176 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 165,400 shares. Cap Ww Investors has invested 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). 175,971 were reported by Morgan Stanley. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 34,101 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 16,650 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc reported 62,500 shares. Jane Street Gru owns 7,108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 25,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Company holds 9,500 shares. Fmr Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB).

Among 10 analysts covering Cooper Tire (NYSE:CTB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cooper Tire has $53 highest and $33 lowest target. $42’s average target is 34.62% above currents $31.2 stock price. Cooper Tire had 36 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 21 by JP Morgan. On Friday, September 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of CTB in report on Thursday, February 25 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 8. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Jefferies. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CTB in report on Monday, December 11 with “Buy” rating. Northcoast downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) on Wednesday, April 19 to “Neutral” rating.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $256.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 532 shares to 54,801 shares, valued at $3.82B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,448 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd F (NYSE:CB).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 30,698 shares to 131,382 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 77,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,539 shares, and cut its stake in Pitney (NYSE:PBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.82, from 1.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold CRCM shares while 35 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 21.48 million shares or 2.13% more from 21.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 35,151 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 90,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 885 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 1,468 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 377,200 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 0% stake. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt holds 0.03% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) or 11,500 shares. Moreover, Bogle Invest Lp De has 0.04% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,626 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) or 23,846 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 456 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 128,772 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 sales for $6.13 million activity. Marcelo Sheila Lirio sold $299,020 worth of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) on Sunday, December 9. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Echenberg Michael sold $3,700. Krupinski David sold $59,144 worth of stock or 3,510 shares.