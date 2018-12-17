Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 16.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 31,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,654 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, down from 193,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.76 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.1 lastly. It is down 60.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 24/05/2018 – General Electric’s power unit fights for growth as wind, solar gain; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 9.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 2,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,017 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.84 million, down from 28,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $98.37. About 650,347 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: 2016 Restructuring Program on Track to Realize $120M Annualized Savings by 2019; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 7. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3300 target in Tuesday, June 13 report. Bank of America maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, April 9 with “Sell” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Argus Research. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, December 23. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. S&P Research maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 17 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 52,631 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.09% or 15,611 shares. 551,417 are owned by Highland Llc. Contravisory Inv Management has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 23,900 shares. Accredited Investors invested in 0.1% or 37,270 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gam Hldg Ag reported 759,856 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Clark Estates New York holds 1.51 million shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. 205,458 were reported by Graybill Bartz. First Washington accumulated 0.03% or 6,500 shares. Next Grp Inc Inc holds 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 72,389 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 34,898 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Grace And White Ny accumulated 23,581 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. 60,000 shares were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO, worth $499,200. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6,565 shares to 43,055 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Seaport Global upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Monday, October 23. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $116.0 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 20. Citigroup maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $127 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 25 to “Overweight”. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 16 by UBS.

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22M and $276.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,448 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 7.56% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PPG’s profit will be $263.87 million for 22.36 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.