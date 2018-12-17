Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries (PPG) by 176.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,860 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $966.89 million, up from 3,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.07. About 765,193 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – COMMITMENT REMAINS TO DEPLOY AT LEAST $2.4 BLN ON ACQUISITIONS AND SHARE REPURCHASES IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: VAST MAJORITY OF PROCEEDS FROM SPECIALTY CHEMICALS SALE WILL BE RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 23.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,410 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51 million, up from 12,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 2.23 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.28M was made by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, September 18. Scotia Capital maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, January 25. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $148.0 target. Loop Capital maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, October 30 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 20 to “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 22 report. As per Thursday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 1 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 15 the stock rating was initiated by Scotia Capital with “Sector Outperform”. Cowen & Co downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, October 20 to “Market Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Thursday, July 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $11600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.32% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sunbelt Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mairs & reported 8,110 shares. Trust Investment Advisors reported 0.86% stake. Essex reported 15,620 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd has 0.56% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 97,700 shares. Goelzer Investment Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,185 shares. 28,500 were accumulated by Intact Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 129,212 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 62,956 shares. Greenwood Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.83% or 51,500 shares in its portfolio. Hendley & stated it has 35,655 shares. Kistler holds 0.17% or 2,548 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $145.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM) by 1,775 shares to 10,638 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,145 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 696,985 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,091 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company owns 5,920 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,079 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners accumulated 0.04% or 7,472 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company has 0.08% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,800 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 6,424 shares. British Columbia Investment reported 0.09% stake. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fund Evaluation Grp Limited Liability Com has 12,167 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Incorporated reported 3,493 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0.07% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2.77M shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 0.79% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 25,331 shares. Univest Of Pennsylvania owns 3,985 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $359.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1,250 shares to 250 shares, valued at $29.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Int’l (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Among 26 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. PPG Industries had 96 analyst reports since September 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 25 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of PPG in report on Friday, October 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, December 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, May 29. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy”.