Prentiss Smith & Co Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1523.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc bought 44,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65M, up from 2,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 5.10 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 6,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,711 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.56 million, down from 130,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 1.08 million shares traded or 25.60% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 35.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 11/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 23/04/2018 – Jessica A. Milano Joins Calvert as Director of ESG Research

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $493.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 35,295 shares to 49,799 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB).

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. EV’s profit will be $85.33M for 11.63 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 77.21 million shares or 2.42% less from 79.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Lc invested 1.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 213,325 shares. 155 are owned by Reilly Financial Limited Com. North Star Invest Management reported 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 198,140 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). 9,517 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Llc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 45,582 shares. 15,194 are owned by Prio Wealth Partnership. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Ledyard National Bank has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Ltd has invested 0.15% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 35,287 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru Communications has invested 0.03% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Kames Capital Public Limited has 0.05% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Since October 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $8.56 million activity. The insider HIGDON LEO I JR sold $261,291. 13,000 shares were sold by Langstraat Brian D., worth $617,495 on Thursday, October 11.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, which manages about $439.26 million and $175.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 5,536 shares to 2,299 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,423 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $18.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Excalibur Corporation invested in 13,356 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Hollencrest Cap accumulated 3,265 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 800,901 shares. 105,508 are held by Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 1.18% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 55,343 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Main Street Research Limited invested in 0.07% or 6,497 shares. 8,361 are owned by Oakworth. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jlb & Associates reported 2,760 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 915,178 shares. Regal Invest Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 29,844 were reported by Oarsman Cap. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 31.35 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.