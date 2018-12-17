Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.44 million, down from 211,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 6.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.78 million, down from 138,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.01. About 494,390 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 8.54% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. 7,855 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of stock. Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620 worth of stock. 7,562 shares were sold by Rosenthal David S, worth $614,337 on Tuesday, December 4. $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was made by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 12. As per Thursday, March 15, the company rating was upgraded by HSBC. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 6. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Jefferies. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Underperform” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, September 23 report. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, December 2. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, August 24 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, April 7 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76B for 13.63 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SLG’s profit will be $154.58 million for 12.65 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.78% EPS growth.

