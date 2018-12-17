Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 47.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 87,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 98,168 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, down from 186,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 10.06M shares traded or 53.92% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 5.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 106,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.78 million, up from 100,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $103.83. About 451,893 shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 13.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viveve prices common stock offering; shares down 16% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/14/2018: DOTA, SUI, REXR – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sun Communities’ (SUI) CEO Gary Shiffman on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Communities announced pricing of upsized public offering of common stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $368,148 activity. LEWIS CLUNET R sold $119,940 worth of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) on Friday, September 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 67 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 77.42 million shares or 5.96% more from 73.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 130 are owned by Synovus Corp. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Aqr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 61,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schwab Charles Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 985,893 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs reported 7,583 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Lenox Wealth holds 0.03% or 942 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management owns 22,138 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Com stated it has 6,070 shares. Adelante Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 320,643 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 226,026 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.04% or 12,496 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 135,754 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 450,515 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sun Communities had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 30. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Zacks. Citigroup maintained the shares of SUI in report on Monday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 14 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of SUI in report on Monday, December 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 24. Wells Fargo maintained Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,104 shares to 394,796 shares, valued at $69.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,233 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Among 11 analysts covering AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. AES Corporation had 24 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 19 by JP Morgan. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Peer Perform” on Wednesday, November 4. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12.0 target in Monday, November 13 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12.5 target in Wednesday, December 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 8 with “Equal-Weight”. Argus Research downgraded The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Monday, October 19 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 11. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.0 target in Monday, February 12 report. Bank of America downgraded The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Wednesday, May 16 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pggm owns 173,500 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 38,724 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 3.93 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 17.30 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co reported 7.09 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Douglass Winthrop Advisors holds 65,700 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 44,410 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 2,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 501,115 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Lc holds 565,092 shares. Riverhead Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 73,213 shares. Conning has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Banced Corporation holds 42,767 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr by 184,093 shares to 210,946 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 77,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).