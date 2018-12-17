Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 94,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $295.95M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $165.51. About 21.04 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 52.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 6,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40 million, up from 13,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 1.90 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 43,274 shares or 5.6% of the stock. The Nebraska-based America First Investment Advsrs has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Invest Services Of America invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tirschwell And Loewy stated it has 2,777 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Lc has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,669 shares. Mechanics Bank Department owns 46,295 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Investment House Ltd Company invested in 266,318 shares or 6.42% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alta Cap Limited Co stated it has 7.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wendell David, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 102,203 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.58 million shares. Prudential Financial Inc holds 8.41 million shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Academy Cap Mngmt Tx invested in 3.56% or 63,113 shares. Redwood Invests Llc holds 1.58% or 90,031 shares. Whitnell Com owns 28,602 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $6.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 7,600 shares to 38,529 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 97,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dock Street Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Hrt Fin Ltd Liability stated it has 8,426 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Co owns 42,851 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 0.05% or 3,302 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.24% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 26,672 shares. 318,134 are held by Jane Street Ltd. New York-based Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.82% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Personal Financial Services has 644 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd accumulated 936 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 6,419 shares. Delta Capital Lc accumulated 2,515 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability holds 0% or 225,958 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.61 million shares. Fosun Ltd stated it has 9,917 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

