Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,830 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.13 million, down from 48,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.97. About 2.23 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 9.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 309,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.92M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 3.87 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 21.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.87% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M

Among 29 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. QEP Resources had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 7, the company rating was initiated by Evercore. Zacks downgraded QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Monday, August 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Tuesday, November 21 to “Buy”. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 11 with “Sell”. The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 23 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 26 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, August 25. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 10 by Wells Fargo. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold QEP shares while 89 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 222.82 million shares or 2.68% more from 217.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 346,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 304,043 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 48,146 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Stratos Wealth Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Boston Prtn holds 0.01% or 609,261 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Kbc Group Nv reported 24,161 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 14,802 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Key Group Inc (Cayman) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 11,288 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 7,616 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 277,877 shares.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 4,432 shares to 24,805 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 24,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Cowen & Co. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 2 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Argus Research. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 8 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equalweight” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, July 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 10 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 15 report.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garde Capital Inc has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baxter Bros reported 25,884 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brookstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Optimum Advsr owns 0.81% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 20,860 shares. Amg Tru Savings Bank reported 6,989 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 35,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 452,762 were reported by Aperio Limited Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 46,285 shares. Kepos Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. At Fincl Bank stated it has 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 636,456 shares.