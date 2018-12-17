First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (A) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 4,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 69,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.88 million, up from 64,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Agilent Techn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 787,260 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 47.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 14,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,855 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, down from 30,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 8.28M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY-SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS DEBUTED DEDICATED EXTENDED REALITY PLATFORM XR1; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Qualcomm sale to Broadcom over security concerns

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.48 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 348,867 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 9,175 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 2.42M shares. Community Bankshares Na has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiera Capital, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 12,101 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc stated it has 16.48 million shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt invested in 353 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 14,788 shares. 103,030 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.52M shares. Notis stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company owns 765,883 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 204,400 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.22% or 419,071 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Thursday, October 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Topeka Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, January 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 28 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 23 with “Outperform”.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. Shares for $1.10 million were sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Monday, December 3. Rosenberg Donald J also sold $347,746 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Friday, November 23.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $378.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,790 shares to 77,217 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 15 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 64 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 5 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of A in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, December 20 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, November 10 the stock rating was reinitiated by Leerink Swann with “Outperform”. BTIG Research reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, July 22 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 15 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, August 16.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.85 million activity. $658,748 worth of stock was sold by Grau Dominique on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 5,482 shares valued at $371,296 was sold by FIELDS HEIDI. $106,590 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares were sold by Gonsalves Rodney. CLARK PAUL N sold $197,294 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 344 shares. 340 are owned by Baystate Wealth. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Whittier Trust owns 14,571 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 35,091 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt holds 13,723 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 3.73M shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Lc invested in 1.13 million shares. New England Rech And Mgmt holds 0.54% or 11,825 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp stated it has 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Logan Cap Mgmt reported 0.47% stake. New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.57% or 369,716 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.83% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 107,000 shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 19,213 shares to 56,195 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Uniqure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE).