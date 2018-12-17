Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 161.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $8.83 during the last trading session, reaching $206.74. About 561,511 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 33.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, down from 44,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 9.83M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $80.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 245,000 shares to 293,000 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 25.51 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 24. TH Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, August 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 6 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 12 by Wedbush. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Jefferies. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, February 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Limited Com holds 383,969 shares. Maverick Limited has 7,690 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 572,893 shares. Alps Advsr reported 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Conning holds 0.01% or 1,070 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset holds 3,400 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Enterprise Finance reported 29 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.6% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 7,293 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Fil Ltd accumulated 4 shares. Martin Currie holds 0.64% or 23,658 shares. Bp Public Limited Company reported 10,000 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability holds 37,929 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 49,631 shares.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $167.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 57,200 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 37,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Shares for $1.12M were sold by Kolli Sreelakshmi on Tuesday, November 27. Thaler Warren S had sold 3,500 shares worth $1.27 million. Shares for $1.99M were sold by Puco Christopher C.. 6,417 shares were sold by Relic Zelko, worth $2.35 million on Tuesday, August 14. Pascaud Raphael also sold $3.79M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares. The insider Beard Simon sold 3,895 shares worth $1.50M.

Among 17 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Align Technology had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of ALGN in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, September 11. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, July 28. Jefferies maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, July 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse downgraded Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Wednesday, July 12 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 3 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.