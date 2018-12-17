Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 16,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.07M, up from 417,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 16.28M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 0.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,044 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.15 million, up from 332,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 648,923 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold DGX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 109.58 million shares or 1.19% less from 110.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.01% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Co stated it has 3,950 shares. Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bailard Inc reported 0.22% stake. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,881 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.28% or 14,084 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 27,060 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.05% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 8,662 shares. The Ohio-based Oak Limited Oh has invested 0.16% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ghp Advsrs Inc has 10,030 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co reported 19,212 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 410 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Co holds 20,522 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quest Diagnostics had 88 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Canaccord Genuity. Raymond James downgraded the shares of DGX in report on Monday, September 25 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 12 by Goldman Sachs. Bank of America upgraded the shares of DGX in report on Tuesday, July 25 to “Buy” rating. On Sunday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, February 2. On Tuesday, August 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Hold”.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 1,631 shares to 1,993 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 549,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,236 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $15.46 million activity. PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E sold $3.48 million worth of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Tuesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 8,074 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 100,523 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 10,482 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc reported 159,954 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc owns 142,844 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,365 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone has invested 4.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tdam Usa holds 1.09% or 408,670 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Buckhead Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Global Advisors Limited Com reported 1.31% stake. 237,384 are owned by Ameritas Prns Inc. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 6,182 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Company holds 2.55% or 747,494 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $28.93 million activity. Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32M worth of stock. Tan Irving also sold $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. On Friday, June 22 Goeckeler David sold $1.51 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 35,000 shares. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million. On Friday, November 23 the insider CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324. On Wednesday, December 12 WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 25,000 shares.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 10,165 shares to 54,681 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,419 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, November 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 4 by Zacks. Deutsche Bank maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, September 14. Barclays Capital initiated Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Wednesday, October 14 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, November 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, August 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 15.

