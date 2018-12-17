Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 78,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 392,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.06M, down from 470,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Capital Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 143,753 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 47.66% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 46.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,913 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $372,000, down from 7,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 3.82M shares traded. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Express Scripts targets new migraine drugs; Takeda edges closer to a deal for Shire; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CIGNA SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 64% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Express Scripts’ Ratings; Direction Uncertain; 04/04/2018 – Express Scripts Appoints New CIO from Farmers Insurance; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Medco Containment Life Insurance Company and Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Developing Implications; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in $52 Billion Health Care Deal; 03/05/2018 – Inside Rx, a Prescription Savings Program from Express Scripts, Expands List of Discounted Brand-Name Medications

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 earnings per share, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 9.12 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual earnings per share reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Immunomedics, Surmodics, PDF Solutions, Stepan, Express Scripts Holding, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRMW, ESRX, CRM – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Walmart (WMT) and Express Scripts (ESRX) Sign Three-Year Agreement to Deliver Greater Value to Insured and Uninsured Pharmacy Customers – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $784,050 activity. Masih Ashish bought $303,250 worth of stock.

