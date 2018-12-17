Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Masco (MAS) by 94.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 345,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,754 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.05 million, up from 366,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Masco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.23M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has declined 29.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 16.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 230,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.13M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 483,195 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Completes Acquisition of Forest City Realty Trust – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management – Harvest Season – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. TransAlta Renewables – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $13.05 million activity. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider Sznewajs John G sold $3.77 million.

More important recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Stocks to Buy on US-China Pact, Say Analysts – Schaeffers Research” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Masco, Ralph Lauren and Microchip Technology – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

