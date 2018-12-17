World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.59, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 44 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 65 sold and reduced holdings in World Acceptance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 7.37 million shares, down from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding World Acceptance Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 49 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

Renaissance Group Llc increased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 9.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 563,394 shares with $27.04M value, up from 513,394 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $6.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 558,126 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has declined 20.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 8,376 shares to 162,653 valued at $30.50M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ferguson Plc stake by 70,307 shares and now owns 2.17M shares. Arkema Sa (ARKAY) was reduced too.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $100,833 activity. Funk Andrea J. had bought 592 shares worth $24,962. $24,759 worth of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares were sold by Beaver David A.. 2,500 shares were bought by URKIEL WILLIAM S, worth $100,630 on Friday, August 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.58, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 143.19 million shares or 14.79% more from 124.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scotia has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 340 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 185,999 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Trust Advsrs LP has 15,525 shares. Pnc Services Gp owns 13,375 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 5,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 218 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv owns 2,125 shares. Moreover, Firefly Value Limited Partnership has 5.66% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.52 million shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,421 shares. The Australia-based Amp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Aqr Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,686 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Crown Holdings had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11. The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Monday, November 12. The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Friday, November 9. Bank of America maintained Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) rating on Monday, September 24. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $57 target. JP Morgan maintained Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 19.

Analysts await World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 8.76% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.37 per share. WRLD’s profit will be $12.24 million for 19.28 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by World Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.22% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 78,048 shares traded or 50.55% up from the average. World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) has risen 25.62% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18; 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M; 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company has market cap of $943.75 million. The firm offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary services and products to individuals. It has a 37.06 P/E ratio. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.