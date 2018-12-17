Renaissance Group Lowered Conocophillips (COP) Holding By $770,000; UGI (UGI) Had 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering UGI (NYSE:UGI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UGI had 4 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, December 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12 with “Underweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UGI in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Monday, July 30 report. See UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) latest ratings:

Renaissance Group Llc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 23.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 32,912 shares with $2.55 million value, down from 42,912 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $72.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 3.08 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.22 million activity. $545,017 worth of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) was sold by Kelly Ann P. POL ANNE sold $171,714 worth of stock. Bort M Shawn also sold $525,600 worth of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) shares. $999,196 worth of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) was sold by Hartz Joseph L. on Monday, August 20. 87,500 shares valued at $4.98 million were sold by Walsh John L on Friday, November 16.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.73 billion. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale clients in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes liquid petroleum gas to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel clients for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold UGI Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 132.46 million shares or 0.34% less from 132.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cordasco Networks reported 328 shares. 62,555 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Llc. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 163,383 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa owns 161,506 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 14,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 285,913 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 123,451 shares. Signaturefd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 110 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 0.02% or 341,255 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 85 shares. First Comml Bank Trust Com Of Newtown stated it has 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 1,100 shares. Us Bancorporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.99 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 6. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 20. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, November 20.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.77 million activity. The insider KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million. 160,064 shares valued at $11.54M were sold by Lance Ryan Michael on Wednesday, August 22. $4.27 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were sold by Wallette Don E Jr.. Schwarz Glenda Mae also sold $1.34M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares.

Renaissance Group Llc increased United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY) stake by 25,498 shares to 415,345 valued at $16.46M in 2018Q3. It also upped International Business Machi E (NYSE:IBM) stake by 4,743 shares and now owns 183,822 shares. Valeo Sa Adr (VLEEY) was raised too.