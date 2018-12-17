Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 37.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 17,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 65,204 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.32M, up from 47,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $81.54. About 4.33 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 2.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 32,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.74 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 40,839 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has declined 2.51% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date

Among 4 analysts covering Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Resources Connection Inc. had 10 analyst reports since August 18, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell” on Thursday, January 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell” on Thursday, October 6. The stock of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by JP Morgan. The stock of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 18. The stock of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 6. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 25. Robert W. Baird maintained Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) rating on Wednesday, April 4. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $1700 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of RECN in report on Wednesday, January 3 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) rating on Friday, July 21. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $12 target.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $513,771 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $141,975 were sold by BOWER JOHN D on Friday, October 5.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 17,805 shares to 680,930 shares, valued at $61.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 26,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,223 shares, and cut its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 13 investors sold RECN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 24.83 million shares or 0.09% less from 24.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Co reported 140,324 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 71,372 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 20,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Int Group Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 23,431 shares. Georgia-based Voya Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn reported 2,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Hussman Strategic invested 0.02% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Comerica Bank invested in 0% or 29,060 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 48,445 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 45,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 73 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 15 by Wells Fargo. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 17. On Friday, July 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, April 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, May 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, October 13.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.