Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Signature Bank Ny (SBNY) by 40.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59 million, up from 9,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Signature Bank Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 315,573 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 16.78% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 8.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 14,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,192 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.53M, up from 172,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 1.15 million shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has declined 9.25% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 03/05/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.54, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.80 million shares or 6.84% more from 126.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,005 are owned by Strs Ohio. 777,526 are held by Voya Inv Llc. 312,363 were reported by Mairs. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 426,540 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 285,551 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 2,968 shares in its portfolio. First LP invested in 0.04% or 435,632 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 97 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fin Corp has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 0.17% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,758 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Menta Capital Limited Co invested 0.07% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado has 0.32% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $7.24 million activity. Shares for $430,000 were bought by MOREL DONALD E JR. 13,000 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares with value of $488,930 were bought by GREISCH JOHN J. Chiminski John R sold $5.92 million worth of stock. On Tuesday, October 16 the insider Miyamoto Lance sold $277,313. Shares for $94,089 were sold by Fasman Steven L.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,466 shares to 327,640 shares, valued at $42.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,696 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Among 15 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Catalent had 39 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 7 by First Analysis. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 21. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) earned “Hold” rating by Needham on Monday, October 23. Jefferies maintained Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) on Monday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, February 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, October 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 1. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 3. The stock of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Friday, September 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 25 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Signature Bank had 88 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 31. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, September 20 report. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, October 21. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, June 5. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Merion Capital Group reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 1 report. As per Friday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Raymond James downgraded the shares of SBNY in report on Thursday, April 6 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Hovde Group.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Corporation (NYSE:CSL) by 2,679 shares to 434,785 shares, valued at $52.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church And Dwight Company Incorpo (NYSE:CHD) by 5,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,963 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).