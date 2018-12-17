Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 234.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd acquired 35,202 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings Hk Ltd holds 50,230 shares with $5.74 million value, up from 15,028 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $799.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance

Rfg Advisory Group Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 23.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rfg Advisory Group Llc acquired 6,989 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Rfg Advisory Group Llc holds 36,443 shares with $1.61M value, up from 29,454 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $250.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 13.47 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Secures Contract Worth $480M From U.S. Army – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: It’s Not All That Rosy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 165,655 shares stake. 898,984 were reported by C Worldwide Gru A S. Moreover, New England Research And Inc has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colony Ltd Liability has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,209 shares. Lafayette Invs has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Dsm Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 7.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 332,043 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl owns 68,808 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 0.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 15,351 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 7.09M shares. Causeway Capital Lc invested 2.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bank Of Newtown holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,468 shares. Apriem Advisors invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, November 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 26 by Deutsche Bank. The company was upgraded on Friday, October 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $432,000 on Thursday, December 6. Shares for $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Nadella Satya. BROD FRANK H sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc decreased Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) stake by 126,800 shares to 46,460 valued at $1.54 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 78,060 shares and now owns 31,174 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was reduced too.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. On Monday, August 13 OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,214 shares. SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50 million worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 23. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, December 11 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 1.