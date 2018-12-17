Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com (SIX) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 11,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,746 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04 million, down from 154,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 478,639 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 4,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 326,782 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.69M, down from 331,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.69. About 2.68M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: Clair Ridge Shows Company Devoted To Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Six Flags Entertainment Stock Climbed 13.9% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Asbestos Woes: Experts Speak Up (NYSE:JNJ) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Six Flags deal for SeaWorld unlikely, industry vet says – San Antonio Business Journal” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Global X Debuts 6 New China ETFs on NYSE – ETF Trends” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 90,336 shares to 171,591 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Val Natl Bancorp Com (NYSE:VLY) by 54,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,225 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI).

Among 17 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 46 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 1 by FBR Capital. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 28 report. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Tuesday, September 15. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 6. On Friday, April 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, April 13, the company rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson. The firm has “Long-Term Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons given on Tuesday, August 23. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 86.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SIX’s profit will be $23.64 million for 52.49 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 EPS, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 18.78 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 17,142 shares to 584,602 shares, valued at $51.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: The Bull Case Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The United Technologies Breakup: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United Technologies, Walmart, Invitae, Emergent Biosolutions, US Physical Therapy, and Amdocs â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies’ Business Split: What You Need To Know (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 19. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, December 15. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, September 10 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 15 report. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 7 with “Buy”.