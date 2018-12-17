Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 14.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,582 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94 million, down from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $70.54. About 7.00 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 27.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 98,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 263,246 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.93 million, down from 361,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 361,262 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 8.28 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. Another trade for 13,311 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by Boratto Eva C. Another trade for 14,229 shares valued at $1.17 million was made by Brennan Troyen A on Wednesday, November 14. The insider Bisaccia Lisa sold 21,534 shares worth $1.72 million. $2.02 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Denton David M.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $405.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock (VTI) by 4,169 shares to 7,238 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Tips Bd.Fd. (TIP) by 4,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Becoming A Healthcare Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Infant Ibuprofen Recall Hits Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar Stores – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 37,892 shares to 114,436 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 84,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Pq Group Holdings Inc..

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $6.19 million activity. Shares for $213,946 were sold by Ngo Nhat H. LIPPS RANDALL A had sold 27,637 shares worth $1.44 million on Tuesday, June 19. Shares for $515,329 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S. $1.04M worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was sold by Taborga Jorge R. on Wednesday, August 1. Kuipers Peter J. had sold 5,574 shares worth $390,800 on Monday, December 10.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Northeast Georgia Health System Selects Omnicell Automated Medication Management Platform to Support Newly Redesigned Pharmacy – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) CEO Randall Lipps on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) PT Raised to $80 at Cantor Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.28 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.40 million for 29.32 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.20% EPS growth.

