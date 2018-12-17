Among 4 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weibo had 4 analyst reports since July 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 29. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, August 9 with “Buy”. See Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) latest ratings:

27/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $72.0000

29/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $142 New Target: $118 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145 New Target: $140 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $150 New Target: $130 Maintain

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Cdk Global Inc (CDK) stake by 28.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 14,267 shares as Cdk Global Inc (CDK)’s stock declined 21.37%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 65,140 shares with $4.08 million value, up from 50,873 last quarter. Cdk Global Inc now has $6.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 498,931 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 31.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Phase 1 Clinical Data With Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Have Been Selected for Oral Presentation at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $13.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 26.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold Weibo Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 37.66 million shares or 19.61% less from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 19,430 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 127,205 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 5,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp reported 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Oaktree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 406,600 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 5,868 shares. Mckinley Lc Delaware holds 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) or 8,332 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.03% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 93,382 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Korea Invest holds 21,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Nomura has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 62,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Among 2 analysts covering CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CDK Global had 2 analyst reports since August 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Thursday, November 8.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 9,320 shares to 71,770 valued at $15.98 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Arch Coal Inc stake by 11,738 shares and now owns 88,769 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

