Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 19.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 265,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.57 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 990,125 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 21.09% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) by 6.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 26,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.34 million, down from 441,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $144.72. About 7.61 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 81,345 shares to 629,060 shares, valued at $52.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Softbank Group Corp (SFTBY).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 25.66 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.4 per share. TEL’s profit will be $439.08 million for 14.19 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.19% negative EPS growth.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 40,986 shares to 53,395 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 12,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Among 14 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.