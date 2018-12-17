Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 14.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.71 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.18. About 191,694 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 8.55% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c

Madrona Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madrona Financial Services Llc bought 3,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,697 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madrona Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 24.80M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity. On Thursday, November 15 the insider BOCK WILLIAM G sold $82,750. $535,112 worth of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares were sold by WOOD WILLIAM P.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 16,862 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 75,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,092 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

