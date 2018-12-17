Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 36.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 257,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,361 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.71 million, down from 704,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 77,245 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has declined 10.80% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.80% the S&P500.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 9,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 179,154 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.57 million, down from 188,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 5.32 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon’s Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know (NYSE:VZ) – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomberg: AT&T, Verizon quit conservative lobbying group – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (NYSE:BX) by 713,274 shares to 914,583 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.80 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 21 by Goldman Sachs. Macquarie Research initiated Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Tuesday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Nomura. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 25 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy”.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $333.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yield Mu by 94,904 shares to 190,951 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Mi Quali (MIY) by 268,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund Ii (MVT).