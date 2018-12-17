Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 59.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 11,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $755,000, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 1.67 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 44.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 30,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,986 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25M, down from 69,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 7.31M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Among 31 analysts covering YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. YUM! Brands had 118 analyst reports since July 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, August 13. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 26 by Edward Jones. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 26 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. The rating was initiated by Evercore with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, September 30. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of YUM in report on Wednesday, October 24 to “Hold” rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,437 shares to 92,931 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 59,074 were reported by Utah Retirement. Norinchukin State Bank The accumulated 40,819 shares. Aspen Inv Management Inc invested in 10,047 shares. Bislett Mgmt Lc invested in 3.42% or 70,000 shares. Windward Cap Mngmt Ca owns 3,498 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 456,360 shares. Field Main Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.78% or 29,330 shares in its portfolio. 268 were accumulated by Motco. Interocean Capital Ltd Llc has 102,222 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Ghp Investment Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,683 shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 683 shares. Jacobs Com Ca stated it has 36,214 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Inc Ne has invested 0.19% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.96 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.96 per share. YUM’s profit will be $299.80 million for 23.38 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $6.62 million activity. Gibbs David W also sold $559,389 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 7,340 shares valued at $660,600 was sold by Russell David Eric. 745 shares valued at $67,050 were sold by Catlett Scott on Thursday, December 6. $4.06M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Eaton Roger G. on Thursday, November 8.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fast-food rdup: Yum Brands taps Target CEOâ€¦ Panera to deliver breakfastâ€¦ Taco Bell expands internationally – New York Business Journal” on November 23, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Pizza Hut to Acquire QuikOrder – StreetInsider.com” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Investing Through Impending Recessions: A Guide – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML crunches the numbers on Yum Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PG in report on Thursday, December 13 to “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, January 23. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $90.0 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 20. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 15. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, August 17. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 26 by Johnson Rice. CLSA upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, October 26. CLSA has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 1. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $88.0 target in Tuesday, January 16 report. Jefferies downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, July 9 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G hailed for innovative products for sensitive skin – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “P&G: The Largest Organizational Change In 20 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Procter & Gamble, Qorvo, McDermott International, Chanticleer, ChromaDex, and Taubman Centers â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.78M was made by Taylor David S on Monday, November 12. 11,000 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by Coombe Gary A on Friday, November 9. Fish Kathleen B had sold 4,291 shares worth $358,393. 1,068 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $100,029. 4,177 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $348,872. $451,186 worth of stock was sold by Majoras Deborah P on Wednesday, August 22.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.31 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc holds 411,489 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 0.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap reported 32,252 shares. West Virginia-based Security Commerce has invested 1.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 7,930 shares. Nadler Financial reported 3,798 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust And Tru Mi accumulated 0.34% or 13,337 shares. Ithaka Group Lc holds 3,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na reported 115,156 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,064 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation New York has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited stated it has 3.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 168,597 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Overbrook Corp stated it has 2,562 shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).