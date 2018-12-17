Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 11,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,722 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.09M, up from 402,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 2.32 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 20/04/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF $0.2125 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 135.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $614,000, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 312,899 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Ann; 16/04/2018 – House Agri Cmte: Chairman Conaway Talks Farm Bill on Agri-Pulse Open Mic; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 09/04/2018 – MIC to Conduct Conference Call and Webcast Covering First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 3, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 16,360 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 49,800 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 4,560 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 2,000 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 21,881 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 114,084 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Management Limited Co accumulated 20,263 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,103 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.67% stake. Asset One Limited stated it has 51,750 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 49,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverpark Mngmt Ltd Co holds 540 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This 10.7% Yielder May Never Be This Cheap Again – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cheap Valuation And Aligned Interests Make This Infrastructure Play’s 11% Yield A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macquarie Infrastructure: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2018. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure: 10% Dividend Made Even Safer By Balance Sheet Improvements – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corp 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering MacQuarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MacQuarie Infrastructure had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 24 with “Overweight”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, November 4 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, April 22 report. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of MIC in report on Friday, February 23 to “Market Perform” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 20. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) on Tuesday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ConAgra Will Buy Pinnacle Foods in an $11 Billion Deal – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) – IPOs, M&A, and Dividends: Taking A Look At Year-End News Catalysts – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RBC sees upside in packaged food sector – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Conagra (NYSE:CAG)’s Acquisition Of Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF): What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinnacle-ConAgra merger speculation picks up again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. Connolly Sean bought 14,184 shares worth $499,986. On Monday, July 9 the insider MARSHALL RUTH ANN sold $109,833. MARBERGER DAVID S bought $99,969 worth of stock or 2,836 shares. On Friday, June 29 GOLDSTONE STEVEN F sold $2.59M worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 72,678 shares. Batcheler Colleen sold 22,750 shares worth $819,000.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 313 shares to 20,529 shares, valued at $41.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc 6.375 Pfd by 68,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,856 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).