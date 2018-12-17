Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,949 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.28 million, down from 33,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $127.68. About 23.38 million shares traded or 188.81% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Roystone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roystone Capital Management Lp sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 301,106 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.94 million, down from 319,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roystone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $113.43. About 1.41M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $521,196 activity. The insider COLES N ANTHONY sold 1,350 shares worth $173,732. $173,732 worth of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) was sold by JACOBS M CHRISTINE.

Among 22 analysts covering McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. McKesson Corporation had 90 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, January 15. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, July 27. As per Thursday, November 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 5 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $130 target in Monday, December 3 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, September 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 7.

Roystone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 191,200 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $37.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micro Focus International Pl by 111,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.18 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.41 per share. MCK’s profit will be $621.31 million for 8.92 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.94 million activity. $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Sneed Michael E. Shares for $38.60M were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. The insider Duato Joaquin sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77M. $24.41M worth of stock was sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $21.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 399,301 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $705.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.37 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.