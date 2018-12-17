Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 29.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 2.68 million shares traded or 191.96% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has risen 48.50% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE) by 312.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 343,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,652 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24M, up from 109,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Safeguard Scientifics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 54,359 shares traded. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has declined 24.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SFE News: 15/05/2018 – Consumers Vow to Punish Businesses that Fail to Safeguard Their Data and Reward Those that Put Data Protection First; 03/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Issues Statement on Revised Set of Remedies to Safeguard Independence of Sky News; 14/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS WILL TAKE FIRM MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD CHINA’S LEGITIMATE TRADE RIGHTS; 13/05/2018 – ROUHANI: EU HAS LIMITED TIME TO SAFEGUARD IRANIAN INTERESTS; 06/03/2018 Brainard: Wants to ‘Safeguard Those Very Important Gains That Have Been Made’ and Which Have Led to Stronger Banking System; 03/04/2018 – 8 in 10 Americans Are Concerned about the Ability of Businesses to Safeguard Their Financial and Personal Information: AICPA Survey; 26/03/2018 – SWISS GOVERNMENT SAYS IMF RECOMMENDS EXAMINING WAYS OF ADAPTING THE DEBT BRAKE RULE, AS A SAFEGUARD FOR POTENTIAL FUTURE ECONOMIC HEADWINDS; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS – IN CONNECTION WITH AMENDMENT, CO INTENDS TO PAY IN FULL, RETIRE 5.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR DEBENTURES DUE ON MAY 15, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Pres, CEO Stephen Zarrilli to Retire; 06/04/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS INC – COST-REDUCTION INITIATIVES INTENDED TO BETTER ALIGN COST STRUCTURE WITH STRATEGY TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 142.31% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.26 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $10.11 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.66% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations Inc had 45 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Lake Street maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Thursday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) earned “Buy” rating by Lake Street on Friday, December 30. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 12. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 30 by Northland Capital. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 14 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. to Host a Business Update Conference Call Today, December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “AgileHealthInsurance.com is Now Offering Health Insurance Plans for Up to 36 Months – PRNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Health Insurance Innovations severs ties with insurance distributor after FTC complaint – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliqua BioMedical and Tenax Therapeutics among healthcare gainer; Idera Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

More notable recent Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Safeguard Scientifics Adds To Investment In MeQuilibrium – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) CEO Brian Sisko on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Safeguard Scientifics Is Unworthy Of Investment – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2018. More interesting news about Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) CEO Brian Sisko on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS For: Dec 03 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safeguard Scientifics had 8 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, April 30. Zacks upgraded the shares of SFE in report on Wednesday, August 5 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Tuesday, March 6 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was downgraded by First Analysis. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, December 6 to “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Barrington Research on Tuesday, July 21 with “Outperform”.

Since December 7, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $247,123 activity. Sisko Brian J bought $22,966 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Glass Russell D also bought $12,810 worth of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) shares. The insider Herndon Mark bought 10,000 shares worth $94,400.

