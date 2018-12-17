Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.31, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 42 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 57 decreased and sold stakes in Ypf Sociedad Anonima. The active investment managers in our database now have: 92.03 million shares, up from 91.31 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ypf Sociedad Anonima in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 32 Increased: 28 New Position: 14.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Western Gas Partners Lp (WES) stake by 10.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,660 shares as Western Gas Partners Lp (WES)’s stock declined 10.01%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 106,417 shares with $4.65M value, down from 119,077 last quarter. Western Gas Partners Lp now has $7.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 495,854 shares traded. Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has declined 1.50% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WES News: 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Western Gas Partners, and DCP Midstream Seek to Expand the Front Range Pipeline; 13/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS NAMES GENNIFER F. KELLY AS NEW COO; 15/03/2018 – James Thornhill: BREAKING: Wesfarmers $WES to de-merge Coles business, will retain a 20% stake. Shareholders will get new Coles; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 13/05/2018 – Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Western Gas Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM LP – ENTERPRISE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTING EXPANSION, WHICH WILL CONSIST OF ADDING PUMPING CAPACITY ALONG 583-MILE ROUTE; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $272.1M, EST. $274.4M; 15/03/2018 Financial Review: #BREAKING: @Wesfarmers to spin off @Coles into separate ASX company.$WES #ausbiz; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 4.44 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “YPF SA (YPF) PT Raised to $23.20 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Are These Seth Klarman Stocks Worth Buying? – GuruFocus.com” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF, Petronas to invest $2.3B in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale play – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2018.

Finepoint Capital Lp holds 26.94% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad Anonima for 4.27 million shares. Ashmore Group Plc owns 327,318 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brandes Investment Partners Lp has 2.76% invested in the company for 7.90 million shares. The California-based Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.41% in the stock. Redwood Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 880,385 shares.

The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 500,400 shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has declined 34.77% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.77% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln

Analysts await YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on March, 4. YPF’s profit will be $130.79 million for 10.51 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad Anonima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Western Gas Partners had 10 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WES in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley maintained Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) rating on Friday, August 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, November 12. The stock of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America upgraded Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) rating on Wednesday, November 7. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, September 24 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on Wednesday, August 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 57,701 shares to 212,590 valued at $17.00 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 897,335 shares and now owns 2.54 million shares. Enviva Partners Lp was raised too.

More notable recent Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams Companies Moving Back Into The Delaware Basin – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Gas Partners declares $0.965 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Billionaire chairman of D.C. conglomerate backing Wes Anderson’s next film – Washington Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kadant to Acquire Syntron Material Handling NYSE:KAI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold WES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 85.21 million shares or 0.23% less from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 121,475 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 2.53% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) or 8.84 million shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.75% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 8,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Miller Howard Invs Incorporated stated it has 1.02 million shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset reported 0.01% in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) for 110,634 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 79,752 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Research stated it has 1.49M shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 9,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Freestone Cap Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 136,432 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd stated it has 356,121 shares. First Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).