Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 49.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 38,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,954 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.99 million, up from 77,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 374,421 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has declined 40.59% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS 2Q EPS $1.84, EST. $2.46; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – SANDERSON GROUP PLC SND.L INTERIM DIV UP 14 PCT TO 1.25 PENCE/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q Net $41.9M; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 37.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 132,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.88 million, down from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $182.6. About 345,408 shares traded or 29.83% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 18.11% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold SAFM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 22.33 million shares or 3.70% less from 23.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). 44,241 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Voloridge Inv Lc holds 0.11% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 47,897 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 4,524 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 1,439 shares. 800 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 1.89M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Carroll Financial Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 225 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt owns 86,392 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic reported 15,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 155,297 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Matarin Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 111,963 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.06% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 1.51 million shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Sanderson Farms Inc. had 51 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 11. The stock of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, February 26. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 26 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by Stephens. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) on Friday, December 2 with “Sector Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 16 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, August 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $130.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmer Brothers Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 27,700 shares to 57,500 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL) by 11,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,475 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $149,770 activity. LIVINGSTON PHIL K also sold $53,572 worth of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) on Monday, August 27.

Among 6 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fair Isaac Corporation had 15 analyst reports since November 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Dougherty & Company initiated the shares of FICO in report on Wednesday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital upgraded Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Friday, November 30 to “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $135 target in Tuesday, August 2 report. The stock of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, September 21, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Stephens maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 23.58% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FICO’s profit will be $27.22M for 48.56 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.39% negative EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $15.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Ultimate Software Gro (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 129,255 shares to 528,885 shares, valued at $170.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Holdings In by 131,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 13 investors sold FICO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 22.08 million shares or 6.09% less from 23.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 495 are held by Johnson Finance. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 11,697 shares. King Luther Management owns 15,920 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Co reported 2,318 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 80,252 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 24,987 shares. Ipswich Inv Com holds 1,590 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 12,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 2,978 shares. 17 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 5,921 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Lc reported 41,956 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 78,761 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $35.67 million activity. $1.80 million worth of stock was sold by Wells Stuart on Wednesday, November 21. Rey David A had sold 7,374 shares worth $1.59M.