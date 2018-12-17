Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 19.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 17,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,225 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43M, up from 88,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 8.44 million shares traded or 78.68% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 31.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 20,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,031 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47 million, up from 66,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 1.25 million shares traded or 18.90% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 392,118 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $145.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by Credit Suisse. National Bank Canada downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, July 18 report. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 23 by JP Morgan. On Friday, June 23 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6 to “Outperform”.

