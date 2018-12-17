Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 37,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 428,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.13 million, up from 390,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) by 51.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.06 million, down from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Sensata Technologies Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 644,649 shares traded. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has declined 7.51% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 90c-Adj EPS 94c; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Rev $886.3M; 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.57 TO $3.73; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial For Enterprise Value of $173M; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial Co; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.57-Adj EPS $3.73; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Sensata Technologies Enters into Agreement to Sell Valves Business to Pacific Industrial Co; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q EPS 52c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 0 investors sold ST shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.87% less from 10.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Markel stated it has 82,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tesuji Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 10.50M shares. Stanley has invested 1.22% in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Analysts await Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.87 per share. ST’s profit will be $162.50M for 10.70 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Sensata Technologies Holding PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.79% EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23,000 shares to 635,000 shares, valued at $68.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,650 shares to 419,405 shares, valued at $63.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 9,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,039 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

