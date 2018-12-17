Among 2 analysts covering MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MGIC Investment had 2 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. See MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) latest ratings:

13/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $13 New Target: $23 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $14 New Target: $16 Maintain

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Macerich Company (MAC) stake by 29.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 265,570 shares as Macerich Company (MAC)’s stock declined 10.56%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 642,470 shares with $35.52 million value, down from 908,040 last quarter. Macerich Company now has $6.87B valuation. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 365,416 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 22.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA

Among 5 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Macerich had 5 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 17. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 17 by Evercore. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 7 report.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.77 million activity. Shares for $516,500 were sold by ANDERSON DANA K on Tuesday, November 6. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider COPPOLA ARTHUR M sold $5.26M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.48, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MAC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 129.96 million shares or 1.18% less from 131.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Cap invested in 537,242 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1.22 million shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 27,256 are held by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Presima Inc holds 34,200 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America reported 174,005 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 534,747 shares. Alps has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 198,753 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Horizon Lc stated it has 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Nomura Asset Ltd holds 102,638 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. V3 Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 16.04% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 3.38 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 1.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.13 per share. MAC’s profit will be $168.25 million for 10.21 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $81,879 activity. $81,879 worth of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) was bought by LEHMAN MICHAEL E.

Since October 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $81,879 activity. $81,879 worth of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) was bought by LEHMAN MICHAEL E.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.23. About 1.07M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has declined 30.74% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.74% the S&P500.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. The firm offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It has a 7.14 P/E ratio. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance arrangements.

