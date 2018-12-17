Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 24.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 10,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,110 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.64M, up from 42,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 1.05M shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chemical and; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sb Financial (SBFG) by 165.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 70,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,867 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.30M, up from 42,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 4,871 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has risen 3.12% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c

Since November 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,585 activity.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $234.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Health (Prn) by 1.03M shares to 6.57 million shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ramco Gershnsn by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,189 shares, and cut its stake in Pacific City.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.43 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 2.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 7 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.83 million shares or 1.90% more from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 536 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutler Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 112,867 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 110,737 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,810 shares. Fj Cap Lc accumulated 173,900 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 11,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L invested 0.05% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 166,667 shares. Acadian Asset Lc owns 22,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Lc owns 0.28% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 195,152 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.91 million activity. The insider McClain Gretchen W sold 7,000 shares worth $351,012. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider ANDERSON KRISTINE sold $1.03M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold BAH shares while 101 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 122.70 million shares or 1.81% less from 124.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 923,489 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 171,974 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp stated it has 132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 102,472 shares in its portfolio. Palo Cap holds 143,649 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 50,500 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 219,549 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 26,691 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,324 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Company has 722,654 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Com holds 4,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $101.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,030 shares to 25,365 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.