Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 42.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 42,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,864 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, up from 98,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 609,398 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 68.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 26.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 9,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,579 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31M, up from 35,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 130,814 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 7.87% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 05/04/2018 – Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 14/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Eagle Bancorp, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces 32% Increase in Net Income for First Quarter of 2018 Over 2017 and Total Assets of $7.7 Billion; 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eagle Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, October 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, January 19 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68.0 target in Thursday, January 18 report. FBR Capital maintained Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) on Friday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 9 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock has “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Thursday, April 19. The stock of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Sandler O’Neill. As per Wednesday, December 2, the company rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EGBN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 1.54% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company stated it has 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,137 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase holds 0.02% or 92,764 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 140,156 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 34,154 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,350 shares. Victory Cap owns 1.24M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 35,377 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp invested in 158,758 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 1.17M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 29,675 shares to 236,175 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Univar Inc by 43,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,427 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Since June 27, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $6.25 million activity. 175,000 shares were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O, worth $5.55M on Monday, August 13. 10,000 shares were bought by QUARTIERI MICHAEL, worth $334,000. SCHWARTZ BARRY F bought $123,800 worth of stock. COTTLE BARRY L had bought 10,000 shares worth $332,400 on Thursday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold SGMS shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.49 million shares or 4.52% less from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 142,558 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.01% or 70,886 shares. Eqis Cap Management owns 8,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 8,402 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 27,118 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Penn Management invested in 0.79% or 364,466 shares. Teton Advisors owns 21,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 105,128 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Jacobs Levy Equity owns 140,864 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,122 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.22 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rk Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.6% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).