Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.54, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.80 million shares or 6.84% more from 126.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.50M were accumulated by Viking L P. Coldstream Capital holds 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 4,493 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Colony Group Incorporated Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) or 1.60M shares. Fiera Cap holds 80,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 1.10M shares. 33,563 were accumulated by Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 206,692 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Campbell Invest Adviser holds 9,029 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Select Equity Group LP accumulated 1.49M shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $7.24 million activity. 13,000 shares were bought by GREISCH JOHN J, worth $488,930. $1.97 million worth of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) shares were sold by Littlejohns Barry. Chiminski John R sold $5.92M worth of stock or 130,545 shares. Shares for $277,313 were sold by Miyamoto Lance. 2,252 shares valued at $94,089 were sold by Fasman Steven L on Wednesday, June 20.

Among 15 analysts covering Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

