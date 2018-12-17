Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (SEMG) by 12.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.78M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $171.56 million, down from 8.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 2.15M shares traded or 129.23% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 38.89% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 07/03/2018 SemGroup Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Energy Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.48; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN; 01/05/2018 – SemGroup Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corp Doesn’t See Any Impact From FERC Revised Policy Statement; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 4.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 947,509 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.00 million, down from 997,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 16.59M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Top Offshore-Rig Stocks Fell More Than 15% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Broadridge Financial Solutions, MercadoLibre, Rogers, Ensco plc, Liberty Oilfield Services, and DexCom â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Rowan Companies plc and Ensco plc Announce Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period – Business Wire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Forum Energy Technologies CEO departs, chairman returns to role – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $584.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 217,640 shares to 556,868 shares, valued at $18.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 36,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold ESV shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 546,559 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested 0% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 11,919 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 316,374 shares. Arosa Mgmt LP owns 947,509 shares. Cwm Lc holds 696,206 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability has 13,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.09% or 29.57 million shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 33,948 shares. Key (Cayman) Limited holds 1.10M shares. Timber Hill Ltd Llc stated it has 12,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV).

Analysts await Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 13 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 34% are positive. Ensco Plc had 94 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, January 29. Johnson Rice upgraded Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) on Monday, June 13 to “Accumulate” rating. On Tuesday, October 20 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 13, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 27. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Friday, October 28. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ESV in report on Thursday, August 25 with “Neutral” rating.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $27,990 activity.

Among 13 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SemGroup had 46 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 2 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 28. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 13 by UBS. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of SEMG in report on Tuesday, June 13 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $26 target in Friday, April 6 report. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, November 29. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, November 5. As per Friday, November 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $248,550 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 46 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 5.00% less from 79.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. The Georgia-based Shapiro Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Jennison Assocs Limited Co stated it has 1.73M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 7.00M shares. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Company has 2.85M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Citigroup has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 19,575 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 28,157 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.18% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 6.64 million shares. Cim Mangement accumulated 23,214 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 60,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,615 shares to 18,415 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SemGroup, DCP Midstream launch open season for proposed Gulf Coast pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SemGroup Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SemGroup Corporation: Deeply Discounted Midstream Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SemGroup to Participate in 2018 RBC Capital Markets Midstream Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.